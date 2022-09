BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Border patrol stopped a large shipment of fake IDs from being delivered to someone in Brookings.

Police say the person had ordered 50 of them for friends, so they could buy alcohol.

However in some cases, police say fake IDs can be used in more serious criminal activity.

