BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — We may not have even past Halloween yet, but one group is already accepting donations for Christmas presents.

Law enforcement in Brookings County are getting ready for the annual Christmas Kids and Cops program.

This year, they hope to help 36 kids buy gifts as well as give them a food basket with everything they need for a holiday meal.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so by dropping it off at the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office or the Brookings Police Department.