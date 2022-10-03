BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Brookings Fire Department and Police responded to a fire Saturday afternoon in the 100 block of 2nd Street, where they found a shed on fire next to a mobile home.

The police department says the fire spread to the home, causing significant damage. The extreme heat, coupled with high wind, led to heat damage to several surrounding homes, authorities say.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The police say they believe the fire was started outside the shed under suspicious circumstances, stating the investigation identified several other areas in the vicinity where small grass fires had been started.

The day after the fire, neighbors contacted police to report kids possibly playing with a lighter in the area. The kids ran away before officers arrived.

Police say suspects have been identified, and the fires are under investigation.