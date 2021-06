BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Brookings Police Department is looking for the person who robbed a store Sunday night.

Investigators say a man entered the Corner Pantry along 6th Street and pointed a handgun at an employee, demanding cash.

The employee was not hurt.

The suspect is described as a skinny man–about 5’6″and is soft spoken.

He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt that possibly had red and white print across the chest.

He was also wearing a black mask and black pants.