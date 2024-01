BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Brookings are asking for the public’s help in solving the recent theft of a trailer and three snowmobiles.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Railroad Street just before 7 a.m. Monday.

A pickup was seen hooked up to the trailer and leaving the storage facility.

It’s described as a blue F150 with a topper and a white stripe on the side from the late 1990s or early 2000s.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Brookings Crimestoppers.