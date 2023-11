BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Brookings Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a string of car break-ins across an area of the city.

Police say the break-ins happened during the nighttime hours of October 27th and the early morning hours of October 28th.

The break-ins were in several neighborhoods, including a few downtown.

Anyone with cameras in these areas should review them and contact the Brookings Police Department with any video they believe would help.