BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two hay bale fires that happened within a few days of each other.

The first happened Friday morning. Deputies and firefighters received a report of smoke coming from a hay shed.

When crews opened the door, it caused the fire to grow.

Deputies called in backup from neighboring departments. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames with little damage to the shed.

The second fire happened Monday afternoon. Authorities say a stack of large hay bales was on fire. Crews were quickly put out the flames. However, several bales were damaged.

Damage is estimated to be $100-thousand dollars.

The cause of both fires is under investigation.