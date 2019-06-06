Brookings Police arrest suspect for unauthorized bank withdrawals

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Brookings Police say officers have arrested a suspect in connection with unauthorized bank withdrawals.

While the suspect is in custody, police still want people to monitor their accounts. If you find fraudulent activity on your account, you are asked to reach out to Brookings Police to file a report.

Published 12:19 p.m.

Authorities in Brookings are asking for your help in finding a man who they think is involved in several fraud cases.

Brookings police say the man is suspected in several thefts involving fake credit and debit card activity using ATMs in the area.

They say he drives a red Jeep Grand Cherokee with no front license plate. The suspect has a tattoo on the left side of his neck and top of his left wrist.

Police are encouraging people to check their accounts and if they notice any unauthorized withdrawals, to contact their financial institution.