Brookings PD gives update on death investigation of Molu Zarpeleh

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Brookings Police Department released an update on its investigation into the death of 10-year-old Molu Zarpeleh.

Crews recovered the boy’s body from a retention pond last week after he was reported missing.

Authorities now say they have obtained surveillance video from the area.

Detectives say a child told them Molu was pushed into the water, but authorities say the child later told them they made up the story.

Brookings police say it’s an ongoing investigation. Detectives ask if you have any information, call the Brookings Police Department non-emergency line at 692-2113.