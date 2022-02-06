BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A mentorship program in Brookings that helps area youth is in its 20th year.

Brookings County Youth Mentoring Program (BCYMP) pairs mentors who are 18 years old and older with young people in kindergarten through high school.

132 mentees and 114 mentors are part of the program. They do things like go to the movies or kayaking.

Executive director Ali Teesdale has been with the program for two years.

“We are a program that does one-to-one youth mentoring, so we essentially match up the kiddo with an adult in the community that’s been trained by us. Then they get to go out and about into the community and do fun activities pretty much whenever they wish,” she said.

“I think it’s a good experience. Like, I can get out of the house and do a lot more activities and enjoy like a different mindset and enjoy doing stuff that I like doing with somebody with a common interest,” mentee Riley Kilber said.

The program costs nothing for people involved thanks to support from local businesses and others in the community. You can find information about it on their website here.

See the full report tonight on KELOLAND Weekend News at 10.