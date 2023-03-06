SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A several-month-long drug investigation led to an arrest on Friday in Brookings, according to Brookings Police.

Police said it began investigating a cocaine distribution network in Brookings in November which led to a tip about delivery in the city on March 3.

Law officers saw two men leaving a residence with a package on Friday. The men were arrested in a traffic stop after leaving the residence with the package that contained about nine ounces of cocaine, police said.

Michael Rodriguez Rivera, 43, of Brookings, and Malcolm Alvarado Rodriguez, 25, of Brookings, were arrested on drug charges. Rivera was for the distribution of a controlled substance. Rodriguez was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance within a drug-free zone and two felony arrested warrants.

Police also found $1,300 in cash in the vehicle.

Police worked with the DEA, the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the South Dakota Highway Patrol and the U.S. Postal Service during the investigation.