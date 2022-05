BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Brookings Marathon on Saturday, May 14 has been cancelled by the city.

Authorities said that power was lost during Thursday night’s storm and is not expected to come back until Saturday evening at the earliest. That, in combination with trees and debris blocking roads across the city, has led officials to cancel the race.

More information will be available through the marathon website later today according to a Twitter post from the race committee.