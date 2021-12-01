Brookings man wins more than $250,000 in South Dakota Lottery game

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Brookings man won a quarter of a million dollars through the South Dakota Lottery on Saturday.

Damian Mullaney won $252,392 in the Dakota Cash drawing, the 13th largest Dakota Cash payout in the game’s history.

Dakota Cash winner Damian Mullaney.

“You can’t win unless you play,” Mullaney said in a news release announcing his win. “I will continue to play because this is not our big one. I hope you see me again in the next two years for a big, big jackpot. I can feel it in my bones.”

Mullaney bought the winning tickets at The Corner Gas & Goodies in White, South Dakota.

Mullaney found out he won when his girlfriend scrolled through the South Dakota Lottery Facebook page and saw the winning numbers.

The Dakota Cash game is exclusive to South Dakota with drawings each Wednesday and Saturday and you can more on the South Dakota Lottery page.