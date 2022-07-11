BROOKINGS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Brookings County are searching for a man connected to a stabbing in Bushnell over the weekend.

The sheriff’s office is looking for 44-year-old James Basham of Brookings. Investigators say he stabbed a 26-year-old man in the face and shoulder.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Law enforcement from several agencies searched for Basham, including using a drone and K-9.

Authorities issued arrest warrants for his arrest.

If you see Basham, do not approach him — instead call police immediately at 605-696-8300.