BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Brookings Police responded to an early morning assault call Tuesday.

Police say that around 3:00 a.m., crews were called to the 500 block of 5th Avenue South for a reported assault. A 34-year-old victim at the scene had been stabbed in the hand. The victim was treated on the scene and released.

Police arrested 40-year-old Jeremiah Christensen of Brookings for aggravated assault.