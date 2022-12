SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update from Sioux Falls police on a deadly crash earlier this month.

Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Cody Hoss from Brookings.

His body was found near his crashed pickup in northern Sioux Falls around 2 a.m. on December 5th.

“No other vehicles were involved, nobody else was involved. The driver when the truck rolled was ejected,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police have not said what led to the crash.