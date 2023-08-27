Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A Brookings man is behind bars today after breaking and entering and violating a no-contact order.

At approximately 3:24 a.m., the Brookings Police Department was dispatched to the 100 block of Wagon Wheel Circle on a report of a burglary and violation of a no-contact order.

The suspect, identified as 43-year-old Todd DeWulf, had broken a window to gain entry into the home. When officers got to the scene, they were able to get two females and a male to exit the residence. DeWulf had made threats to one of the females and threatened the male with a pepper ball gun. DeWulf then barricaded himself inside the home and refused to come out.

Officers used a loudspeaker to make contact with DeWulf and he eventually exited the residence and was taken into custody.

DeWulf was arrested for aggravated assault, 1st-degree burglary, simple assault domestic, criminal trespass, intentional damage to property, obstructing law enforcement and violation of a no-contact order. Additionally, DeWulf was arrested for an outstanding warrant for simple assault.

DeWulf was booked in at the Brookings County Jail.