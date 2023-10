BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A Brookings man is behind bars accused of downloading and sharing child pornography.

Blayne Mahoney

A police report says an online investigation identified an IP address, which led investigators to 26-year-old Blayne Mahoney.

Court documents say he admitted he’s been downloading child pornography since he was 15. Mahoney’s first court appearance is scheduled for Monday.