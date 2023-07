BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A 33-year-old man is in the Brookings County Jail — accused of killing three cats.

According to the Brookings Police Department, officers received a report of a man who strangled the animals Friday.

Cory Martinson was located and admitted to “taking their lives by choking them,” officials say.

Martinson faces three counts of cruelty to animals — a class 6 felony.