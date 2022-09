SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The road closure for the I-29 interchange project in Brookings will be extended

The South Dakota Department of Transportation said this is because of unforeseen utility delays and conflicts.

This impacts the closure of 22nd Avenue between 8th to 32nd Streets. The nearby recreational trail is also still closed between 26th Street and Moriarty Drive.

Construction of the bridge and all grading operations are scheduled to be completed this year.