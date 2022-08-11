BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Brookings has hired a new public works director. The city announced the hiring of John Thompson in a news release on Thursday.

Thompson currently lives in California, where he has most recently been an assistant County Administrative Officer and formally the Assistant Public Works Director for the County of Fresno.

“I am excited and honored to be selected as the Public Works Director for the City of Brookings and look forward to joining the team and serving the needs of the Brookings community. My wife and I are originally from the area and love the culture and community feel,” John Thompson said in a statement in the news release.

Thompson will start on September 6.

In the announcement, the City of Brookings said officials began the search for the next Public Works director a year ago. City leaders expanded the process multiple times to assure the proper candidate fit for the organization and community.