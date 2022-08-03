BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Brookings will soon have a new police chief.

The city announced that Michael Drake will start on Aug. 22 as the next Brookings Police Chief. Drake currently lives in Gardiner, New York, and has been with the New York State Police for the past 26 years.

“I am extremely humbled to have been selected as the next Police Chief for the City of Brookings,” said Drake. “It will be my honor to join such brave women and men of the police department and be part of an extraordinary group of dedicated city employees. My family and I are thrilled to be moving into a friendly community and we look forward to meeting and working with our new neighbors.”

The city says his first few months will be focused on establishing relationships and understanding the department and the community he will be serving.