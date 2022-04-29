SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A retired police chief from Nebraska will serve as interim police chief in Brookings while the city hires a new police chief, the city said in an April 29 news release.

The city named Steve Lamken as interim police chief. Lamken is a retired police chief from Grand Island, Nebraska. He will start on May 1.

The hiring process for a new chief to replace the retiring chief will take two to three months or longer, the city said.

The city chose to bring in an interim chief during this time to assist in the continuation of leadership efforts, daily operations, projects, and advancements that will continue to take place at the Brookings Police Department, the news release said.

Lamken has also served as police chief of Kearney and Ogallala, Nebraska, and director of the Nebraska State Law Enforcement Training Center.