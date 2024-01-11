BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A bathroom at the Brookings High School was vandalized on Thursday. The vandalism included a threat which was quickly deemed non-credible.

Though the threat had no credibility, the Brookings Police Department (BPD) and Brookings School District treated the situation seriously. A suspect was identified and taken into custody. Charges are pending and the juvenile was released to their parents. There was never a credible threat to the students or staff.

The BPD is continuing an investigation into the situation. They encourage students or the public to contact Lt. Joe Fishbaugher if you have any information about this crime or the person(s) involved at 605-692-2113.

You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by contacting the tip line at 605-692-STOP (7867), using the Online Web Tip page at brookingsareacrimestoppers.com, or by downloading the “P3 Tips” app.