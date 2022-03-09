BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO)– The Brookings Health Systems is being recognized for its excellence in the healthcare industry.

Brookings Health Systems has been named a top 20 rural community hospital for the fifth time by the national Rural Health Association. This means, the hospital ranks in the top one percent of rural hospitals nationwide.

Brookings Health System is always working to provide patients with the best care possible. Dr. Jill Kruse says this is the best hospital she has ever worked for.

“It is such a sense of community here and this place has always been interested in innovating and leading with trying new things, doing what’s best for the patients and here we are taking care of our neighbors, our friends, our family and it really shows,” said Dr. Jill Kruse, D.O. at Brookings Health System.

Even throughout the pandemic, Brookings Health Systems been able to hold its ranking in the top one percent of all rural community hospitals in the nation.

“I think it is probably the most important thing is for our employees. I think unsolicited awards that we get is really recognition for them. The time, the talent, the effort that they put in taking care of patients day after day,” said Jason Merkley president and CEO of Brookings Health System.

“This is a standard of excellence that we’ve been able to maintain through the pandemic, which I think that just goes to show the level of dedication and the quality of all of the staff that we have here,” said Kruse.

Finding support within the team and the community to bring quality health care to the rural area.

“We came through this as a family and I think it made us closer and stronger. We leaned on each other for support and the community actually rallied behind us. We are really supported by the community and that has really made all the difference to keeping the moral and spirits up here,” said Kruse.

The Brookings Health System sees roughly 1,200 patients coming through the in patient care and thousands more who receive outpatient care.