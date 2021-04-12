Brookings Health System named a Top 20 Rural Community Hospital

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – One KELOLAND hospital is being recognized with an award — and is the only hospital in South Dakota to get this honor in 2021.

It’s been a challenging year for hospitals of all sizes.

“We really put in some long hours to make sure that what we were doing for the patient was right, we stayed ahead of the research, all of the changes that came along, says Rauen.

That dedication is being recognized.

Brookings Health System has been named a Top 20 Rural Community Hospital in the country.

“Our team took it in stride and worked really hard, so this award means a lot to us after a tough year,” inpatient care director, Jaclyn Rauen said.

“The National Rural Health Association does this on a yearly basis and we were very fortunate enough to get it four out of the last five years, which is fantastic, fantastic for this organization and fantastic for our staff who are dedicated to the people we care for on a daily basis and obviously doing a great job about it because they are getting recognized,” president and CEO of Brookings Health System, Jason Merkley said.

President and CEO Jason Merkley says there are several areas a facility must do well in to receive the honor.

“The metrics are based on market share, quality of care, outcomes of care, finance and efficiency, cost of care, charge of care, so those are some that are measured in this performance, and so obviously you have to do well in all of those in order to be in the top 20,” Merkley said.

Beyond those metrics, employees here take pride in how they care for their patients.

“I think Brookings Health System always has a strong commitment to serve the community, we are taking care of our neighbors, taking care of our friends, our community members and we really do give that personalized healthcare to each person that comes through the door, I think that’s our secret to why we continue to receive this award,” Rauen said.

In addition to the Top 20 award, Brookings Health System has also been named to the Top 100 Rural and Community hospitals list for the sixth year in a row.