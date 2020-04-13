Brookings Health System announces new call center

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — People who live in Brookings can call a new emergency call center for any questions they have about COVID-19.

Residents can talk with city employees who have been trained by the Brookings Health System to offer guidance.

The line was created to help with screening and to minimize pressure on dispatch and the Brookings Health System.

If you are experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus, you should reach out to the call center at 605-692-2811.

The Call Center is available Monday through Friday.