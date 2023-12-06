BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A foundation treasurer has been arrested after stealing money from the Loban Memorial Foundation according to the Brookings Police Department (BPD).

45-year-old Nicholas Kleven, Brookings, had stolen $14,000 from the foundation between 2016 and 2019.

The Loban Memorial Foundation requested that the BPD investigate a possible embezzlement that was discovered during an internal audit. The foundation’s bank records were analyzed and revealed that Kleven, the foundation’s treasurer, had been stealing money.

Kleven was arrested on December 4, 2023 for embezzlement and grand theft. He is due back in Brookings County Court at a later date.