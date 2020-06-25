Brookings fireworks display designed to shoot higher to promote social distancing

The 4th of July is just over a week away, and that means you’ll see lots of fireworks lighting up the sky in KELOLAND.

The big fireworks show will launch for another year in Brookings next week.

“We know it’s important to continue to celebrate and find ways to do that safely and so the fireworks are a great way; it’s outside,” Swiftel Center Sales and Marketing Manager Kristina Lancow said.

While the Swiftel Center won’t be hosting the Uncle Sam Jam this year in an effort to keep the community safe from COVID-19, it’s where the Brookings Fire Department will light the fireworks, which are funded by the city.

The Swiftel Center parking lot will not be available on the night of the fireworks, but you are encouraged to find a place to park in a public parking lot or you can enjoy the fireworks from your own backyard.

“Because of social distancing and wanting to keep our community safe, our fire chief, he actually designed the display to shoot up even higher in the sky than normal so that people can watch from wherever you are in the community,” Lancow said.

It’s a way for people to celebrate together, even during a time of social distancing.

“Part of our mission here at the Swiftel Center is providing a gathering space for our community of Brookings. We’re kind of redefining what gathering means in this era we’re in,” Lancow said.

Lancow says the fireworks will start around 10:00 p.m. next Saturday night, but you should start keeping an eye on the sky around 9:45 p.m..

If you won’t be in Brookings that night, you can watch a livestream on the Swiftel Center’s Facebook page.