BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Brookings had an unusual rescue Wednesday afternoon.

Photo from the Brookings Fire Department.

Officials say a cat was stuck in a tree just after 5 p.m. Authorities say he was 25 feet in the air.

Firefighters were able to get him down and say he was found to be both happy and healthy.

No word on how he got up there.