BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Brookings Fire Department is hosting an open house for its new fire training tower.

The event is on Thursday, June 29th at 5:30 p.m. along 32nd street south. The open house will include live fire and rescue demonstrations.

After five years of planning, the Fire Department says it is eager to show off its new training tower.

The structure will allow the City’s 45 volunteer firefighters to improve their skills.

The inside can be reconfigured to allow for different floor plans to change up the training sessions.