BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Brookings is looking for a new fire chief.

On Monday, the city announced Darrell Hartmann has retired. The news comes two weeks after Brookings police arrested the fire chief for DUI.

PRESS RELEASE: Brookings Fire Chief Retires after 23 years



Fire Chief Darrell Hartmann has retired from the City of Brookings after 23 years of service. Deputy Fire Chief Pete Bolzer will serve as Interim Fire Chief. Pete can be reached by phone at (605) 692-6323. pic.twitter.com/npcMdYKHF6 — City of Brookings (@brookingsinfo) April 5, 2021

Hartmann’s first court appearance is scheduled for later this month. He worked for the city for more than two decades.

Deputy Fire Chief Pete Bolzer will serve as Interim Fire Chief.