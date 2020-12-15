Brookings encourages community to join special challenge to thank health care workers

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Healthcare workers are on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19, and one KELOLAND community is making sure that work isn’t going unnoticed.

You’ll find a mailbox just outside the Brookings Health System.

It’s part of a special challenge. The city is encouraging the community to support health care workers.

“The idea is to do a “Love Our Health Care Workers” day on December 16th, so we are challenging the Brookings community to cut out a paper heart and write a message to our health care workers,” COVID-19 communications and design specialist, City of Brookings, Kristina Lankow said.

Health care workers are putting in a lot of hours during the pandemic. This is an easy way for the community to show appreciation.

“This is just one more step to getting, to brighten up the nurses day, we don’t get to see a lot of visitors anymore so just getting those messages through these colorful hearts is going to be fantastic,” emergency department and inpatient care director, Brookings Health System, Karen Weber said.

To get involved, all you have to do is create a heart, decorate it, and put a message on it, then bring it here to the hospital and put it in the mailbox.

“People are welcome to start dropping their messages off today, but the big day is December 16th, so Wednesday is kind of the challenge day,” Lankow said.

The hearts will be displayed in the Inpatient Care waiting room windows.

“The nurses go through that hallway often, so they’re going to get to see that, and then the patients are going to get to see it too, so as soon as they enter our unit, that window should be filled with hearts, and just know there are so many people supporting our staff,” Weber said.

Lankow estimates they will need about a thousand hearts to fill the area.