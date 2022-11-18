SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about counterfeit $20 bills that have been circulating.

The Sheriff’s office said on its Facebook account that the counterfeit bills have been passed at several businesses. The post provided an example of a counterfeit bill that was slightly shorter in size than a real $20 bill. The material was also of a different consistency and texture than a real $20.

An example of a counterfeit $20 bill. Brookings Count Sheriff’s Office photo.

The public is advised to contact dispatch at 605-692-2113 if they suspect a counterfeit bill or to take the bill to a local bank for inspection.