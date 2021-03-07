Brookings County to host second mass vaccination event

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Brookings County Pandemic Planning and Coordination Committee (PPCC) is preparing to host a second mass COVID-19 vaccination event this coming week.

Brookings County held a mass vaccination event on February 25, and now a second POD, or point of dispensing event is planned for March 11 at the Swiftel Center.

They administered just over 1,000 vaccinations at the last event and are hoping for 1,300 at this one. People who live in Brookings County who are 65 years old and older, as well as those with approved underlying medical conditions, are eligible

“We did have an after action review, which is typical on any kind of exercise or event, to see what we did and we arranged some of the tables,” Brookings County emergency manager Bob Hill said. “We moved a couple things around, but other than that, everything’s the same. This time we’re shooting for 1,300 vaccinations.”

People must have an appointment, and they also need to commit to getting their second dose on April 8. Learn more about this upcoming mass vaccination event on KELOLAND Weekend News at 10.