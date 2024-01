BROOKINGS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Brookings County are investigating a fire that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

8 agencies from Brookings County were sent to a business in a rural area of the county that was on fire.

The sheriff’s office says the shop had a semi-truck, tools, other vehicles and shop equipment.

The damage to the building is estimated at $100,000, and the damage to the trucks and equipment is estimated at $200,000.