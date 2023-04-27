SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Brookings County were kept busy earlier this week with two fires over an hour and a half apart.

The first happened just before 2 p.m. Tuesday northeast of White. The Sheriff’s Office says a resident was burning brush when the fire left its desired area and entered a tree line.

Once there, the fire burned dry brush. Officials say no structures were in the path of the fire.

Then just after 3:30, the Brookings Fire Department was called to an area south of town for a prescribed burn that got out of control. The Sheriff’s Office says crews were able to put the fire out after a large portion of a field was burnt.