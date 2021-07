WHITE, S.D. (KELO) — Brookings County authorities have an update on the recent string of thefts in the town of White.

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a few people responsible for the vehicle break-ins and thefts that have been taking place for several weeks.

Deputies say they recovered several wallets, purses, and other items. Authorities continue to remind everyone to lock your cars and to not leave valuables inside.