Brookings community can help fight crime through Video i-Witness program

Laura and Allan Shumaker can sit in their home with some peace of mind, knowing they have four surveillance cameras keeping watch outside of their house.

The cameras capture lots of routine activity.

“A lot of packages being arrived…Amazon,” Brookings Homeowner Allan Shumaker said.

But if a crime happens in their neighborhood, the Brookings Police Department knows they can ask the Shumakers to see their surveillance footage.

That’s because the husband and wife are signed up for the Video i-Witness program.

Businesses and homeowners who volunteer to be a part of the program fill out a registration form and are added to a local database.

“When we do have an incident that we need to investigate, our officers and detectives can reference this database to look if there’s any potential surveillance systems within the area of a crime we’re investigating,” Brookings Police Department Asst. Chief Derrick Powers said.

Assistance Chief Derrick Powers says the program has the potential to solve crime and deter it.

“I think partnerships are huge in law enforcement with their communities and stuff to work together,” Powers said.

The Shumakers are happy to do their part.

“Police are helping out and looking out for us so we need to help and look out for them and the community,” Allan Shumaker said.

“Police can only do so much. There’s only so many of them. I think we all need to help and make sure it’s a safe community,” Laura Shumaker said.

If you have surveillance cameras at your home or business and you want to sign up, you can fill out a form at the Brookings Police Department or you can sign up online.

Signing up doesn’t mean police have access to your cameras.

It just means they might contact you to see footage if they’re investigating a crime in the area.