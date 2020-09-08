Brookings City Council meeting to be held at Swiftel Center to help with social distancing

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – The Brookings City Council held a special meeting last week to talk about efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 after the city started to experience a surge in cases. That meeting drew a large crowd.

Brookings residents, business owners, students, and even doctors packed the Brookings City Council chambers last Wednesday to voice their opinions on the proposed COVID-19 regulations.

“This is real, this is a new virus, we don’t know everything about it, and we are still learning, and in the meantime we have to do the best we can to protect our community until we know exactly what it is we are dealing with,” spoke at meeting, Rebecca Vande Kop said.

“I’m here to advocate for myself, my community members, and ask that you pay us the respect that we gave you by electing you, respect to us is allowing us to make the decisions that we deem right for ourselves, our businesses, and our personal residences,” spoke at meeting, Sarah Wilson said.

The meeting lasted about three and a half hours. Very few people were seen wearing masks and social distancing requests were not followed.

“We heard from a segment of people that didn’t feel comfortable coming to the meeting last week because there was such a large gathering of unmasked people, no social distancing was being adhered to, even though it was requested,” City of Brookings, city manager, Paul Briseno said.

Now Tuesday’s city council meeting will be held at the Swiftel Center so everyone can feel safe attending.

“We decided to go ahead and move the site to the Swiftel facility to ensure that we have good social distancing and allow for as many people that would like to show up, provide public comment, or just participate in the process,” Briseno said.

The city wants to make sure everyone has a say, because the council’s decision will impact everyone in the community.

Briseno says there will be two different areas for speaking so people who don’t feel comfortable speaking in a large group can separate themselves. You can also provide your comments virtually.