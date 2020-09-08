Brookings City Council meeting moved to Swiftel Center

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO — The Brookings City Council is moving Tuesday’s meeting to the Swiftel Center.

This is to adhere to proper social distancing so people feel safe attending.The city council will hold a second reading of an ordinance to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Council members will consider two amendments concerning mask mandates in the city.  Doors open at 5 p.m. — the meeting starts at 6 p.m.

Last week, people packed the council chambers as well as filled rooms outside to voice their opinions on the proposed ordinance to slow the spread of coronavirus.

