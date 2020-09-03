Brookings city council discusses adding additional COVID-19 restrictions

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Tonight the Brookings City Council held a special meeting to talk about possibly cracking down on efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

While there are already some restrictions in place, council members considered also asking bars and restaurants to stop selling alcohol at 10 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Additionally, they also are considering limiting gatherings to ten people or less.

People packed the council chambers tonight as well as filled rooms outside the chambers. Tonight’s meeting started at 7:00 and was still going on as of 10 p.m.

Many people were seen wearing red to show that they did not support the proposed changes. Very few people were seen wearing masks. People spoke on both sides including business owners and the president of south dakota state university.

“On behalf of SDSU we support extending it and would like you to consider the amendments that you are considering tonight, we believe it is in the best interest of our ability to keep those 12,000 students on campus and keep those employees employed on our campus,” SDSU president, Barry Dunn said.

“The bars, we are spending thousands of dollars on sanitizing, cleaning, staff, operating at 50%, I don’t see how you could conclude that being at a hosue partry, even if it was 10 or less, could be safer than being downtown,” owner of sully’s, brennan sullivan said.

Those are just two of the people that spoke out tonight, many were citizens, business owners, even doctors. Stay with KELOLAND News for the latest on the meeting.

This is a developing story.