Brookings business gets creative with curbside drop off for consignment items

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – During the last several weeks you may have found extra time to clean your house or purge your closet. Now you may be trying to figure out what to do with clothing that is still in good condition. One Brookings store may be an option.

Trendz is once again open in downtown Brookings after closing for in-store shopping back in March due to pandemic concerns.

Now that the consignment store has reopened, there are some new protocols to keep employees and shoppers safe.

“We are limiting the number of customers shopping to ten at a time and our front door does display how many spots are open for shopping, all of our employees are wearing masks, we have hand sanitizing stations all over the store,” owner, Jenna Krogh said.

But that’s not all, they’ve also made some changes to how they do their consignment intake.

Tuesday is the first day the store is doing a drive-up drop-off, all you have to do is drive up here, give them a call, and they will come help you.

“We take their items, sort them, and give them back, we are keeping them outside, in their vehicles, because we want to save the limited store space for our shoppers,” owner, Abby Weisbeck said.

Some customers are already taking advantage of this new option.

“Pretty handy if you are out doing your other errands, and you don’t even have to get out of your car, you just fill out your form, drop off your items and then they bring you any items that they didn’t want to take, makes the process really easy,” dropping off items, Shalene Hendrickson said.

Leaving these business owners ready to welcome customers.

“We are looking forward to getting some really nice stuff and we are anticipating a lot of people have been at home going through their closets,” Krogh said.

“I think the curbside will be really efficient for people to drive up and get through and everything is really quick, I think people still value their time shopping in-store,” Weisbeck said.

The owners say they do have online shopping options. You can find more information about other protocols the business has put in place on its website.