BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — One Brookings business failed an alcohol check on Tuesday.

The Brookings Police Department said an employee at a Brookings BBQ restaurant has been cited for selling alcohol to a minor 18-20.

On Dec. 20, Brookings police conducted compliance checks on six businesses in the community, only one of which, Backyard BBQ, failed.

Sioux Falls police also recently conducted compliance checks of their own. Six of the 29 businesses visited failed.