Brookings bar owners temporarily close businesses

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Several bars in Brookings have temporarily closed, due to worries about COVID-19.

Though there was no city mandate, Director of Downtown Brookings Ashley Biggar says downtown bar owners met and decided to close for the safety and well-being of the community.

She says it appears some bars outside of the downtown area may still be open. Some Brookings restaurants are still open and doing carry-out orders. Biggar says the movie theater has also temporarily closed.

As of March 23, Brookings County was not reporting a case of COVID-19.

