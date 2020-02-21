Brookings authorities continue to investigate house explosion

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators are waiting on an autopsy to figure out how a man died in a house explosion in Brookings on Thursday.

Brookings Fire Chief Darrell Hartmann says crews responded to the house along the 600 block of 6th Avenue about 11:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they noticed the back of the house was blown off. Police evacuated nearby homes as a precaution.

Crews remained on scene until about 8:30 p.m.

During a search of the home, fire fighters found a man’s body. Authorities have not released his name yet.

The fire is still under investigation, however authorities believe it may have been caused by mechanical issues inside the house involving natural gas.