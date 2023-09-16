BROOKINGS, SD (KELO) — Police have arrested a woman on multiple animal cruelty charges after 28 dogs were found living in filthy conditions at a home in Brookings.

Officers executed a search warrant Friday at the home located in the 900 block of Tumbleweed Drive after neighbors complained of foul smells coming from the property.

Police haven’t identified the suspect but say she’s charged with three counts of animal cruelty and is being held in the Brookings County Jail on $1,000 cash bond.

The dogs have been removed from the home and are under the care of area shelters.