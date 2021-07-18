Brookings abduction ends in Sioux Falls, suspect still at large

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An abduction that began in Brookings ended in Sioux Falls early Sunday morning.

According to The Brookings County Sheriff’s Department, around 4:20 a.m. 22-year-old Jasmine Benning of Sioux Falls was sitting in a vehicle at Oakwood State Park with two friends when a blue Jeep parked behind them. 23-year-old Alexander Felipe Andrade, also of Sioux Falls, exited the Jeep and began swinging a machete at the vehicle before forcibly removing Benning. Andrade placed Benning into his car before fleeing the scene.

Benning and Andrade had previously been in a relationship.

South Dakota State University Police located the vehicle travelling on Highway 14 before losing it on Highway 324.

Later, Sioux Falls police spotted the vehicle and began pursuing it for some time before calling off the pursuit due to safety concerns. The vehicle ran out of gas and Benning was able to escape the vehicle and was able to call police while Andrade escaped on foot.

Andrade is still at large.

Ashle Heier, 29, was also in the vehicle at the time of the kidnapping. Heier was interviewed and released by police. Charges against Heier are pending.

Police are charging Andrade with kidnapping in the first degree, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of domestic assault, and intentional damage to property.

Anyone with any information on this case are asked to call the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office at 605-696-8300 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.