Broadway returns to Washington Pavilion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Broadway is back in Sioux Falls.

After an 18-month intermission due to COVID-19, the Washington Pavilion is kicking off its Pavilion Performance Series.

Audience members will “Escape to Margaritaville” September 7th-9th.

“You can go on vacation without leaving the theater,” Washington Pavilion director of performances and events Regina Ruhberg said.

The return of Broadway at the Washington Pavilion is bringing back a sight staff hasn’t seen in a while: semi-trailers in the loading dock.

“This morning actually when I came to work I pulled around to the loading dock and saw the two trucks in the bay and got teary-eyed,” Ruhberg said.

Signs recommending masks and other safety measures can be found around the Pavilion.

Staff and stage crew are required to wear masks.

“We have a lot of COVID protocols in the back for our stagehands and our road crew,” Ruhberg said.

Ruhberg says it feels great to bring Broadway back to the downtown venue.

“I think it’s really that live entertainment. Sitting at home watching a movie is great, but until you get to share that experience with somebody sitting next to you, you have that live performance on stage, just that no show is the same,” Ruhberg said.

Now, the show goes on.

Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville begins at 7:30 each night.

To buy tickets and see the whole season lineup, click here.