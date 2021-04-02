Broadway is returning to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – After a year with no shows in South Dakota, Broadway lovers have something to look forward to this year.

Though right now the stage is quiet and the chairs are empty here at the Mary W. Sommervold Hall at the Washington Pavilion, come September, that won’t be the case anymore when Broadway returns to Sioux Falls.

“You know, it’s just been a year of adapting and adjusting, but missing that energy that the shows bring and bringing the people into the building on a regular basis,” Darrin Smith, President and CEO of the Washington Pavilion said. “And then just the energy that comes with Broadway.”

Last year, the Washington Pavilion announced six Broadway shows that were coming to Sioux Falls. However, shortly after, they had to cancel the performances because of COVID-19.

Now, those same six shows will finally be coming to the Pavilion.

“I am coming up on my fifth year here at the Washington Pavilion and I would definitely say this coming season lineup is the one with the most variety of any lineup that I’ve seen,” Smith said. “Truly we have something for everybody.”

Kristin Townsend from Canton is excited to see live entertainment at the Pavilion once again.

“My family comes to see the shows,” Townsend said. “I have teenage girls and it’s nice to have everybody get off Snapchat a little bit and come together and discuss art for a change. It’s really great.”

And Darrin Smith, President and CEO of the Washington Pavilion, says the energy for the shows goes beyond just the people sitting in the theater seats.

“Any night we have our Broadway shows, the restaurants in a several block radius around us are all full with a waiting list, the stores downtown are busy,” Smith said. “So it’s just great for downtown, it’s great for the community, it’s great for this region and, of course, it’s great for us and our quality of life.”

Smith says when the first Broadway show opens in September, they expect to be at full capacity with hopefully no COVID-19 restrictions.